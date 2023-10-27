Historically, when you think of the football program of Wisdom High School (formerly Robert E. Lee High School), a winning tradition is not what comes to mind. In fact, the football program hasn’t had a seven-win season since 1987. However, a dedicated coaching staff has sought to change all that, starting with a change in the program’s culture.

“Discipline is something we preach,” said the Generals’ head coach Tony Herrera. “We have to have discipline and I think that’s the change from these past years to this year, we actually have the discipline and buy-in from the players.”

One of those players who has bought into the program is Khari Mayeux, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end from New Orleans.

“I played football in New Orleans and my defensive line coaches instilled hard work into me,” said Mayeux. “We were working in the weight room 24/7, so when I came to Texas it was a change but a change for the better as we added discipline with the hard work. Once I knew I was coming to Wisdom, I did research on the school. I saw the football record and was in disbelief. I almost broke down and thought that my football career would be run into the ground, but I remembered that it takes hard work to change an environment, so I started early. I understood that God put me here at Wisdom for a reason.”

Mayeux fell in love with football at nine years old after attending a football camp in Shrewsbury, Louisiana.

“It was run by [Pro Football Hall of Famer] Ed Reed and I got to meet him. I got to see his championship ring and that really sparked my love for football,” said Mayeux.

That love for the game helped Mayeux grow into a dominant player when he was given the opportunity to play on the varsity level his freshman year at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in New Orleans’ lower 9th Ward.

“Playing on the varsity level as a freshman gave me the experience and the confidence to play and allowed me to gain an early edge in my high school football career,” said Mayeux.

Mayeux has been a varsity starter for all four years. With a high motor and willing attitude, he has caused havoc for many offensive coordinators while playing the defensive end position.

“I want to be the guy to give the most effort on the field, playing fanatically with a high motor,” said Mayeux.

At times Mayeux’s game play resembles that of Myles Garrett, the perennial all-pro defensive end of the Cleveland Browns. As a result, Mayeux, like Garrett, is a player opposing offenses have to pay attention to and account for on the defensive front at all times.

“I study him because of the way he can switch from power rushing to speed rushing quickly. His brute strength, speed and elusiveness is a problem,” said Mayeux.

Mayeux is not only an athlete but he puts the “student” in student-athlete. With a GPA above 4.0 he has received recruiting interests from several Ivy League schools.

“I’m looking for a program with a strong foundation and focus on developing players to their highest potential,” said Mayeux. “I’m looking for a place where I can thrive and play to the best of my ability and a school that offers the best education so that life after football is a seamless transition.”

“He’s a heck of a player, but an even better young man. I’m so thankful that he’s one of my football players. And he knows. I love the guy. He puts in the work and never complains,” said Herrera.

Looking back, Mayeux hopes to inspire younger, less fortunate kids by showing that you can change your story through passion and hard work.

“Study the game in its entirety,” said Mayeux. “Live in the weight room. Have a person there that will help motivate you, whether it be a coach or a teammate. Be accountable for your actions. If you mess up, mess up going 100%. Give your best effort all the time, and keep your grades high.”

About Khari Mayeux

Class: 2024

IG: @tudda.3x

Twitter: @KhariMayeux3

Position: Defensive end

Height & weight: 6-feet-3, 245 pounds

Players he studies: Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers), Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Haason Reddick (Philadelphia Eagles)

Favorite artist: NBA YoungBoy

Favorite subject: Pre-calculus

Shout-outs: Mom, dad, grandparents, teammates, coaches