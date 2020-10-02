North Shore CB Denver Harris is born ready

After winning not one, not two, but three state championships in the past five seasons, you would think an off-year would be on the horizon for Galena Park North Shore after numerous four- and five-star talents departed to Division-1 programs. Yet, in spite of these departures, the Mustangs appears to have put together another championship-level roster for its 2020-21 campaign.

On defense, leading the way is none other than returning starting cornerback Denver Harris. As just a sophomore, Harris was named a starter for North Shore. As a junior, Denver is again proving himself born ready to take the next steps to his game. In North Shore’s season opening 38-21 victory over nationally-ranked Alvin Shadow Creek, Harris shined bright, picking off an interception for touchdown before halftime.

Harris’ heroics couldn’t have come at a better time. Before his pick, the game was tied 14-14 and Shadow Creek was driving into the red zone, about to take a lead. But once Harris’ big play swung momentum back in favor of the Mustangs as the second quarter came to a close, he unconsciously helped set the tone for victory in the second half.

In the third quarter Harris caught a second interception and Shadow Creek could only score one more touchdown against North Shore’s defense.

When North Shore head coach Jon Kay was asked about his impression of Harris’ performance in their season opener, Coach Kay stated, “Denver had a big task today. That receiver for Shadow Creek (C.J. Guidry) is one of the best in the state if not the entire country. And what I love about Denver is his ability to go out there and compete.”

“He won some, he lost some. He went out there and had fun. Both of those are going to represent the Houston area well and it was just great to see Denver compete snap in and snap out,” Kay continued.

The Defender spoke with Harris after the Shadow Creek game to discuss his style of play, his performance in the victory and the culture of North Shore’s 2020 defense.

Defender: How would you describe your style of play as a cornerback?

Harris: “I’m really a speedster that can catch up with anybody. I am very aggressive off of the line and like to tackle.”

Defender: What would you say is the culture of this year’s defense?

Harris: “We are physical and very fast-paced. But there is still some progress to be made.”

Defender: How did you help lead your team to victory against Shadow Creek?

Harris: “I don’t think I really led my team to victory. Us as a whole came together and took home the ‘W.’”

Defender: Walk us through your two interceptions?

Harris: “It was a blessing. It came right to my hands and I just took the opportunity and ran with it.”

About Harris

Instagram: @denvobandz

Classification: 2022

247 National Ranking: 12th (5th Ranked Cornerback)

Current Offers: Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor…..

NFL Players He Studies: Jalen Ramsey and Darrelle Revis