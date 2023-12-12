In many ways, the beginning of Amen Thompson’s rookie season has consisted of a lot of learning, being patient and adjusting to the NBA game.

The biggest adjustment so far for the Rockets’ fourth overall pick in last summer’s NBA Draft has been working his way back from injury. Thompson suffered a sprained right ankle injury during just the fourth game of the season.

After the injury, he spent his time rehabbing, watching and learning, and practicing some. Thompson also recently did a two-game stint with the Rockets’ G-League squad the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He returned to the Rockets on Sunday.

“I’ve been injured most of [the season], but it’s been going good, getting to watch the team,” Thompson said to the Defender recently. “We’re a winning team again, so that’s fun.”

He returns to the rotation with a Rockets team that has made winning a priority over development, which means minutes and playing opportunities could be hard to come by immediately for the versatile 6-foot-9 guard.

But the plan is certainly to work Thompson in and get him reacclimated to the system.

“Get him minutes and continue to build on what he was doing early in the season and the preseason,” Rockets first-year coach Ime Udoka said in regards to his goals for Thompson. Udoka’s squad has been among the most surprising so far this season and currently sits in the Top 10 of the Western Conference. “His development as we’re trying to win is not a weird stage, but it’s not the stage young guys have been in the last few years when they can play through everything. We’re trying to develop guys and win and build them up.”

Thompson shines with Vipers

The Rockets made the decision to send Thompson to the Vipers for a two-game rehab assignment to get him some quality minutes and to also restore some of his confidence.

It seemed to work, with Thompson logging far more minutes than he would with the Rockets while averaging 21.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists in the two games. Thompson made his Vipers’ debut with a 29-point triple-double, which was his first live action since Nov. 1.

“It was good,” Thompson said. “Get my conditioning in and getting my confidence back running up and down the court and remembering the plays and stuff, so it was good.

“I felt strong the whole game. I was just missing stuff. As the game went on, started hitting, so it looked better. The moves still looked nice before.”

His teammates say Thompson has returned and seems ready to pick up where he left off.

“I see just the same guy he was before he came out; explosive, super-fast twitch, always looking to make the right play, just a lock-in defender when he wants to be,” said Rockets second-year forward Tari Eason. “I think Amen is a very good player. And I think through time and more time with this team, I think he is going to be great.”

Passing grade

The assignment with the Vipers was part of a carefully thought-out plan that was developed to keep Thompson engaged and growing during the 15 games he missed as a result of the injury. Udoka opted to have Thompson involved in meetings and shoot-around practices instead of focusing solely on rehabilitation.

Udoka also had Thompson, who went straight from high school to playing for Overtime Elite last season, taking “mini-quizzes” to see how much he was retaining while sidelined.

“He was engaged and locked into what we want to do,” Udoka said. “We had him at every practice and every shootaround, not rehabbing while we’re practicing, so he wouldn’t miss a step when he comes back as far as things we added offensively and defensively. We do little mini-quizzes here and there to make sure he’s locked in and understands what we are trying to do.

“He got it all. A good student even though he didn’t go to school.”

Thompson, whose twin brother Ausar Thompson was drafted right behind him at No.5 by the Detroit Pistons, admits it was difficult not being able to play with his team for more than a month.

“Obviously, it was hard,” said Thompson, who averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16.2 minutes in the four games prior to sitting out. “I’m a competitor, so I want to play all of the time, but that’s part of it.”