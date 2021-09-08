Texans head coach David Culley has yet to meet Astros manager Dusty Baker face-to-face, but thanks to a mutual friend they were able to have a phone conversation.

Culley admits he is a fan because of Baker’s legendary status as a pioneering sports figure. At the end of their conversation, Baker gave Culley his number and told him to call anytime.

“I actually called him one time, not to see if he would answer it, but because I actually needed to talk to him. Because a lot of times when they give you those numbers you say, `Do they really want you to call? Are they really going to answer?’” a smiling Culley admitted in an exclusive interview with The Defender. “I called it and he answered and I knew he would. He is a wonderful human being and he has seen it all as a player and a coach.”

Culley and Baker have quite a bit in common these days, along with Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. The three are in the unusual position of being three African American men heading up the three major professional sports franchises in the same city at the same time.

It’s hard for an African American to land one of these coveted roles. It’s a rare trifecta to have three in the same city at once.

“It’s an honor to actually be in a major market, the fourth largest market in this country, and have three African Americans running their football, basketball and baseball teams,” said Culley, who will lead the Texans in their season opener against Jacksonville on Sunday. “And it makes me feel good.

“They know I want them to be successful and I know they want me to be successful, and you kind help each other along the way because we go through things a little differently. We are looked at a little differently whether you want to realize it or not. But I understand what I’m in, I understand why I’m here. I’m here to win football games. That’s the bottom line, regardless of the situation.”

All three men have taken different paths in getting here, but they all have arrived at a time when the three franchises are undergoing much change and upheaval. Baker, of course, became the oldest manager in baseball when he took over the Astros at 70 last year on the heels of a sign-stealing scandal that rocked the club. The Astros needed a man of Baker’s stature in the game to restore respectability.

Baker was able to guide the Astros back to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series last season, and this year has them atop the AL West in the final month of the regular season.

Silas was hired prior to the start of last season at the age of 47 to take over a rebuilding project that still had two cornerstone All-Stars in James Harden and Russell Westbrook as building blocks. But shortly after the first-time head coach was hired, both Westbrook and Harden made it known they no longer wanted to play for the Rockets and both were eventually traded, resulting in a dismal 2020-21 season.

Culley was tabbed by new general manager Nick Caserio this offseason as a 65-year-old, first-time head coach to take over a franchise that had been allowed to be run into the ground under the Bill O’Brien regime, and left with little talent and draft assets as a result. To make matters worse, Culley inherited a franchise that is at odds with its most bankable asset in quarterback Deshaun Watson, who remains on the team but has made it clear he no longer wants to be here. For their part, the franchise relegated Watson to third team while presumably seeking a suitable trade partner.

“This is why this is one of the most diverse places in the country,” said pioneering African-American journalist and long-time voice on KCOH, Ralph Cooper. “Now you see it on the athletic field when you see these types of things happen. It’s not a perfect situation for any of them, but it’s their opportunity.”

While Baker has managed to keep the Astros on the winning track, it’s more than likely Silas and Culley will have a much more difficult time finding immediate success.

“If the situation was right and everything was good, I wouldn’t be here,” Culley said. “I’m here for a reason. I’m here because things weren’t right. So we’ve got to get it right.”