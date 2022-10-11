Draymond Green publicly apologizes for punching Jordan Poole

The player described as the heart and soul of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green is apologizing for engaging in a physical altercation with his Warriors’ teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice.

And by “physical altercation” we mean he punched the sh*t out of Poole.

Green, who Warriors’ fans adore, and who other NBA fans love to hate, is seemingly regretful for the straight right he landed that floored Poole. During a recent Golden State Warriors’ media availability, Green offered up his public apology.

“I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday. For that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan.”

According to various news outlets, Green and Jordan had been beefing since training camp began. And while he did not specifically mention what led up to the incident, Green did share that he’d been dealing with some personal matters off of the court. Still, Green made no excuses for his actions, the video of which went viral after the footage was leaked to the public.

The Warriors have launched an investigations regarding how the video was leaked.

“When you are doing something when you step on the court, that doesn’t go away. As a leader of this team, I need to have a better feel for myself,” he said.

Earlier in the week, Green apologized to his teammates, all of whom say they accept his apology. He’s unsure about Poole however, and says he wants to provide him his space.

“I think my apology was accepted pretty well from the team, at least that’s what I was told. As far as how it was accepted from Jordan, I’m not sure how it was accepted.”

With the new NBA season fast-approaching, many fans, media members and players and coaches of other teams are wondering aloud “What’s next?” Green says he will continue to take time away from the team to allow both himself and his teammates time to heal. It’s uncertain whether he’ll play in the season opener.

During the talk, Green did insist on making one thing clear: his love and support for Poole has not changed.

“I love Jordan Poole. That’s my guy. I will still ride for Jordan, still advocate for Jordan and do anything I can to make Jordan’s job easy.”

Twitter has been all over the place regarding reactions to Green’s punch.

