Former world champion boxer Evander Holyfield stepped back in the ring for the first time in over a decade, but it didn’t go quite to plan for the 58-year-old.

Holyfield, who is best known for his two victories over Mike Tyson — including the infamous fight in which Tyson bit his ear — suffered a first-round technical knockout to former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort on Saturday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida.

Belfort, 44, who was a UFC light heavyweight champion, attacked Holyfield with a succession of quick punches early on, pinning him against the ropes.

And, having not landed a punch of his own, Holyfield was knocked to the canvas twice before the referee called an end to the fight in the first round.

“I remember I was fighting two guys on the same night and Holyfield was fighting Mike Tyson for $30 million,” he told the media after. “It’s been a privilege.”

While the two former combat sports competitors did battle in the ring, former US President Donald Trump and his son, Don Jr., provided their input from the commentary booth.

The Trumps were part of the commentary team for the event, alongside rapper 50 Cent.

Trump has long been a fan of boxing and mixed martial arts.

He hosted several of Tyson’s early fights at his Atlantic City property. Trump was a sponsor of one of Tyson’s most famous knockouts — his destruction of Michael Spinks in just 91 seconds.

Trump salutes cheering fans as he prepares to provide commentary for the boxing event.

Trump, in office, paid homage to the sweet science by pardoning Jack Johnson, a former heavyweight champion convicted of transporting a White woman over state lines. Of Johnson, Trump said: “The first African American heavyweight champion of the world, a truly great fighter. Had a tough life.”

Earlier on the bill, Britain’s former world cruiserweight and heavyweight champion David Haye had returned to boxing with a victory over Joe Fournier. Haye last fought three years ago against Tony Bellew.