A Brazoria County grand jury declined to indict former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday. Watson has been accused of sexual assault by more than 20 women in civil lawsuits.

The decision comes after the grand jury was presented with evidence “prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s office and the Houston Police Department,” and after hearing testimony from witnesses, according to the Brazoria County DA’s Office.

A Harris County grand jury declined to indict Watson on nine other criminal complaints two weeks ago. Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct.

In a statement before the grand jury’s decision, attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the 22 women who are suing the quarterback, said the outcome doesn’t affect lawsuits that are currently in ligation.

“What happens criminally has no bearing on the civil cases,” he said. “I am involved with the civil side in what I believe to be very strong cases. That is, has been, and will remain my primary focus.”

Most of the suits accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching the women and kissing them against their will during massage sessions.

The quarterback has denied any wrongdoing.

Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns last week. According to Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, the Browns were aware of the final criminal complaint during their trade talks with the Houston Texans.