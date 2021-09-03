Houston Texans Defensive Back, Justin Reid, a Louisiana native, along with his teammates and friends will help collect goods for Louisiana’s Hurricane Ida victims.

Reid will partner with the Houston Texans, to host a relief drive Friday, September 3, 2021 from 9 AM to 5:30 PM at the NRG Stadium Green lot (One NRG Drive | Houston, TX 77054).

“Louisiana is my home and my heart is broken after talking to family members and seeing images of the devastation in the news. This tragedy has been an eye-opener for me to do more for my home. I am beyond appreciative to the Houston Texans for their commitment and support. My family and I stand with everyone in Louisiana to lend a helping hand,”

Houston Texans Justin Reid said. After hearing the request from Reid, the Houston Texans immediately came together to lend their support with resources and staff. The Texans are also making sure fans come out to support with their donations; Donors will receive a voucher for two tickets to the Houston Texans season kickoff vs Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday, September 12. Limit one voucher per car. The public is being asked to donate the following items:

· Non-Perishable Food

· Bottled Water

· Diapers

· Baby Wipes

· Pet Food

· Toiletries

· Soap

· Toothpaste

· Toothbrushes

· Deodorant

· Shampoo/Conditioner

· Feminine care products

· Lysol Wipes

· PPE



Kroger has joined Reid in his efforts and will assist in the transport of all donated items to Baton Rouge, LA. Everything collected will be donated to the Louisiana Home and Foreign Missions Baptist Convention, a 100+ year-old 501c3 organization with a community of 200 churches around the Louisiana area. Those who would like to give monetary donations can send via CashApp $LHFMBC. For additional information about the Louisiana Home and Foreign Missions Baptist Convention visit www.Lahfmbc.org.