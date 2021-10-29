Texans sure love their sports.

The NAACP understanding as much is attempting to hit Texas where it hurts the most by urging professional athletes to steer clear of the sports teams here. The NAACP sent a two-page letter to the players’ associations of all five professional sports Thursday, asking their players not to sign with any of the professional teams in Texas due to the recent restrictive laws that have been passed in this state by the Republican-run government.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson also sent the letter to the NFL, NBA. MLB, WNBA, and NHL players’ association pointing out troubling recent changes to voting rights in the state, along with laws restricting abortions and the unwillingness of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to implement a mask mandate as reasons athletes should steer clear of signing with teams in Texas.

“If you are considering signing in Texas, I ask you to ensure that owners are upholding their responsibility of protecting you, the athlete, and your family,” Johnson said in the letter that ran on ESPN.com. “I ask you to use your influence to help protect the constitutional rights of each individual at risk.”

The NAACP is upset with the new laws that have been passed by the Republican-led legislature which includes a bill passed in May that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and is the strictest such law in the nation. Abbott also signed a voting bill Democrats believe restricts voting access particularly to people of color while Republicans are championing the bill as a way to fight voter fraud in a state they have long had a stronghold.

Texas has nine professional teams: the Texans, Astros, and Rockets locally along with the Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, and Dallas Wings.

Johnson deemed the revised laws, which seem to be aimed at minorities in Texas, as archaic.

“Over the past few months, legislators in Texas have passed archaic policies, disguised as laws, that directly violate privacy rights and a woman’s freedom to choose, restrict access to free and fair elections for Black and brown voters, and increase the risk of contracting coronavirus,” the letter said.

