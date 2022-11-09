Photo Gallery: H-Town shows up for Astros victory parade
Astros manager Dusty Baker holds up the 2022 World Series trophy during the city's Astros Parade. Photo by Vicky Pink.

Relive the excitement of Monday’s (Nov. 7, 2022) victory parade celebrating the Houston Astros’ World Series victory. Yes, the Astros are the champs, and we have the pics from the downtown party courtesy of photographer Vicky Pink.