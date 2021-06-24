The showtime lights shined their brightest on the city on Juneteenth for championship boxing between Houston’s own undefeated middleweight champion Jermall Charlo taking on #4 contender Juan Macias Montiel. After being proclaimed the man of the day by Houston mayor Sylvester “Sly” Turner and rapper Tobe Nwigwe, and being introduced by Lil Keke’s “Got To Be A G Till The Day That I Die,” Charlo handled his business winning the fight by decision. The judges scored the bout 118-109, 119-109, and 120-108. All in favor of Charlo.

The Defender spoke with Charlo as well as champions Regis Prograis and Austin Trout to discuss do’s, don’ts and what it takes to become a world champion in today’s era of boxing.

Don’t give up. Pick something about yourself and just take it to the next level no matter what it is or what you are good at. Stay at it, because the more time you put in, the more rewards you will get. God will bless you sooner or later. God has blessed me and my twin brother since we were eight years old and we just put in the time. Jermall Charlo

About Jermall Charlo

Age: 31

Record: (32-0, 22 KOs)

Hometown: Houston, TX

Twitter: @FutureOfBoxing

Awards: WBA Middleweight Champion since 2019. Previously held IBF light middleweight title from 2015-2017

Who He Wants to Fight Next: Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez.

You have to dedicate yourself. I always say ‘Ten toes in.’ You have to be all the way in this 100%. You have be committed and dedicated. Regis Prograis

About Regis Prograis

Age: 32

Record: (26-1, 22 KOs)

Hometown: New Orleans, LA (trains in Houston)

Twitter: @RPrograis

Awards: 2019 WBA Light Welterweight Champion in 2018.

Who He Wants to Fight Next: Josh Taylor Rematch.

Perfect your craft and save your money. Those are the two biggest things I can tell you, because when you perfect your craft it brings you longevity.And when you save your money it doesn’t matter if you retire early or not, you will be good for the rest of your life. Austin Trout

About Austin Trout

Age: 35

Record: (35-5-1, 18 KOs)

Hometown: El Paso, TX

Twitter: @NoDoubtTrout

Awards: WBA Light Middleweight Champion from 2011 to 2013

Who He Wants to Fight Next: Adrian Broner.