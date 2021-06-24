The showtime lights shined their brightest on the city on Juneteenth for championship boxing between Houston’s own undefeated middleweight champion Jermall Charlo taking on #4 contender Juan Macias Montiel. After being proclaimed the man of the day by Houston mayor Sylvester “Sly” Turner and rapper Tobe Nwigwe, and being introduced by Lil Keke’s “Got To Be A G Till The Day That I Die,” Charlo handled his business winning the fight by decision. The judges scored the bout 118-109, 119-109, and 120-108. All in favor of Charlo.
The Defender spoke with Charlo as well as champions Regis Prograis and Austin Trout to discuss do’s, don’ts and what it takes to become a world champion in today’s era of boxing.
About Jermall Charlo
Age: 31
Record: (32-0, 22 KOs)
Hometown: Houston, TX
Twitter: @FutureOfBoxing
Awards: WBA Middleweight Champion since 2019. Previously held IBF light middleweight title from 2015-2017
Who He Wants to Fight Next: Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez.
About Regis Prograis
Age: 32
Record: (26-1, 22 KOs)
Hometown: New Orleans, LA (trains in Houston)
Twitter: @RPrograis
Awards: 2019 WBA Light Welterweight Champion in 2018.
Who He Wants to Fight Next: Josh Taylor Rematch.
About Austin Trout
Age: 35
Record: (35-5-1, 18 KOs)
Hometown: El Paso, TX
Twitter: @NoDoubtTrout
Awards: WBA Light Middleweight Champion from 2011 to 2013
Who He Wants to Fight Next: Adrian Broner.