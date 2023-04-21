The Rockets are making progress toward finding a new head coach.

On Wednesday, the team interviewed former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. The Rockets have also interviewed former Hornets coach James Borrego and ex Lakers, Magic and Pacers coach Frank Vogel.

General manager Rafael Stone said last week that he is looking for an experienced head coach to replace Stephen Silas, who had been a career assistant coach prior to being hired by the Rockets three years ago. Stone has deviated from his plan some, with a plan to interview longtime Sixers assistant coach and former Rocket Sam Cassell, and having interviewed Suns assistant coach Kevin Young and Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin.

Vogel would seem to be the front-runner given his more extensive background and the fact that he won an NBA championship with the Lakers during the 2020 season in the bubble.

But Udoka seems to have the most intrigue and could emerge as the favorite given the fact that he took a relatively young Celtics to the NBA Finals last season. The Rockets, who are picking in the NBA Lottery for the third straight year, may have assembled the best young talent on any one team, with most of their core players having two or fewer seasons under their belts.

Udoka, who only has one season of experience as an NBA head coach, could be more relatable to the young Rockets than some of the other potential candidates which also includes Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson.

If there is a sticking point with Udoka, it will be his dismissal from the Celtics after one successful season. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the 2022-23 season and then eventually was fired as a result of an alleged inappropriate with an employee.

But it seems that Udoka is again a sought-after NBA head coach with Detroit also showing great interest in the former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach.