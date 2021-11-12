n many ways, the Rockets’ 112-104 loss to Detroit on Wednesday was indicative of how the season has gone so far.

The youthful Rockets found themselves in a hole early, eventually found their way out only to be unable to make enough plays down the stretch to pull out the win. It has played out into a 1-10 start that has the team teetering somewhere between optimism for the future and frustrated with not being able to get over the hump right now.

Currently, the Rockets trail New Orleans (1-11) by a half-game for the NBA’s worst record.

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, right, drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, left rear, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

“It’s the same old thing over and over,” said veteran guard Eric Gordon, who has become the team’s go-to scorer after being the third option when James Harden and Russell Westbrook were a part of the team. “We just have too many droughts where we dig ourselves in a hole. We just compound mistakes throughout the game. We’ve just got to find ways to be consistent, have some kind of consistency offensively and defensively sometimes.

“Every team gets going on us at some point and time. As a young team, we are going to make mistakes at the end of the game, that’s just natural. But our problems really started at the beginning of the game. When their guys got rolling, I don’t care what player or team it is, they are going to be hard to stop.”

Second-year coach Stephen Silas also sees many areas where his team needs to improve. But he also can see the development taking place with rookie No.2 pick Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. along with veteran center Christian Wood as the cornerstones of the rebuilding franchise.

The Rockets have had near misses this season against NBA Finals-caliber opponents like the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets this season. Then there was the frustrating loss to Detroit, which also entered Wednesday’s contest with just one win.

But the bright spot was the performance of Green In the first matchup of the 2021 NBA Draft’s first two draft picks. Green performed well against Detroit’s No.1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. Green, who was aggressive most of the night, finished with 23 points on 8-of-20 shooting, while Cunningham came away with 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting.

While Silas isn’t happy with the results, he does like the effort of his young nucleus.

“There is definitely disappointment, but we are learning from these moments,” said Silas, whose team takes on Portland on Friday night at Toyota Center. “Record aside, it’s the hard play, it’s the down the stretch of the game, where am I a supposed to be, what I am supposed to do, what are we trying to get to? We’re searching for that. We are searching for the late-execution type stuff on both ends of the floor.

“A lot of that is playing with each other as a group. A lot of that is going through it. A lot of that is watching the film and learning from the mistakes that we made. There were some positives out on the floor and we learn from the good stuff as well as the bad.”