Sources: Rockets land Stephen Silas as new head coach

Longtime NBA assistant coach Stephen Silas has reached an agreement to become the Rockets new head coach, sources with knowledge of the hire confirmed Wednesday.

Silas, 47, comes to the Rockets after a stint as an assistant coach of the Dallas Mavericks under Rick Carlisle. Silas, who has 20 years of experience as a NBA assistant coach, is the son former NBA head coach Paul Silas.

The Rockets still have not announced the hire but those within the Mavericks organization are confirming that Silas is headed south.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tweeted, CONGRATS COACH Silas.

Carlisle said to ESPN, “A great hire for the Rockets. Stephen did a great job for us here in Dallas helping us get back to the playoffs. Thrilled for him and his family.”

Several big names had been associated with the opening after Mike D’Antoni decided against pursuing a contract extension once his deal with the Rockets expired. Doc Rivers, Tyronn Lue, John Lucas and Jeff Van Gundy’s names were all mentioned for the job.

But with Rivers and Lue accepting head coaching jobs elsewhere, Rockets new general manager Rafael Stone was sold on Silas’s innovative offensive plan for the Rockets. Silas takes over a Rockets team that is led by aging stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Silas has some background working with talent guards like Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry and Kemba Walker, which will be critical in joining a guard-heavy Rockets squad.

The Rockets are said to be in pursuit of former NBA head coaches Nate McMillan and Jeff Hornacek to join his staff and are trying to reach a deal to keep Lucas on the staff.