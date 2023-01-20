Former Texans star linebacker and current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has had a busy week interviewing for head coaching jobs while preparing the 49ers for a playoff game. He met with the Colts, Broncos and Cardinals throughout the week and wrapped up by meeting with the Texans on Friday. The 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys in a divisional playoff game Sunday.

Rockets players penalized for fight

Rockets guard Jalen Green and forward Jae’Sean Tate were both suspended for one game without pay for leaving the bench during an on-court altercation that took place when the Rockets faced the Sacramento Kings. Rockets forward Tari Eason and guard Garrison Mathews were both fined for their parts in the altercation with Kings guard Malik Monk. Mathews was fined $35,000, Eason was fined $30,000 and Monk was fined $25,000.

C.J. Stewart gives keynote address during Bo Porter Academy breakfast

Former Major League player and Best-Selling Author C.J. Stewart was the keynote speaker during the Bo Porter Academy Iron Sharpening Iron Breakfast on Friday.

MISCELLANEOUS

University of Houston senior guard Marcus Sasser scored a career-high 31 points during the No.1-ranked Cougars’ 83-77 win over South Florida … Texas Southern junior bowler Cassie De La Fuente had high scores of 267 and 256 lead the Tigers to first place in the SWAC Roundup.