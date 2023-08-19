Texans C.J. Stroud set for preseason Test II

While Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud didn’t have an ideal first outing in the preseason opener against New England, head coach DeMeco Ryans was glad to see how his young quarterback responded in live action. He will get his second taste Saturday when Miami comes into NRG for the second preseason game. “Just looking to see him improve on his first game versus the Patriots, how can he improve in the second game,” Ryans said. “That’s just what we’re looking at. If you continue to improve over time, he’ll be exactly where we want him to be.”

PVAMU tennis receives two major grants

The United States Tennis Association, with support from Tennis Industry United and the USTA Foundation, has awarded the Prairie View A&M University tennis program two grants to support both the team and the facilities. The name of the grant is the USTA David N. Dinkins HBCU Coaching Grant. The second grant, together with the USTA, offers a one-time grant of up to $10,000 awarded to athletic departments that operate their tennis facility as a new “Collegiate Community Hub.” The grant is aimed at encouraging and enabling HBCU players to become certified coaches, providing a valuable personal and professional development opportunity, and an important step to a potential career path in tennis or other sports.

University of Houston Cougars go 3-1 in Australia

The University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team defeated the Australia Select Team 88-50 on Sunday to wrap up their Australian Tour. With the win, the Cougars concluded their tour of Australia with a 3-1 mark. Houston claimed a 93-52 win over the East All-Stars in Sydney on Aug. 7 before dropping a 99-65 decision to the Australian National Team in Cairns on Aug. 9 and taking a 109-64 win over the Frankston Blues on Aug. 12. This was the third international tour for the Cougars under Head Coach Kelvin Sampson with previous trips to Italy (2019) and China (2015).

UH guard Terrance Arceneaux play big role in win

University of Houston sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux had 15 points, nine rebounds, six steals and three assists during the Cougars’ 88-50 win against the Australia Select Team over the weekend in Keilor Park, Australia.

TSU midfielder scores two goals



Texas Southern senior midfielder Victoria Pucci scored two goals in a 10-minute span to help the Tigers to a 2-2 exhibition tie against University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.