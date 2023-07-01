Amen Thompson, no.4 draft pick, posing for a photo. Credit: Associated Press

Thompson twins make NBA history

When the Rockets drafted Amen Thompson with the No.4 pick of last week’s NBA Draft and the Detroit Pistons followed up the very next pick and took his twin brother Ausar with the No.5 overall selection, they became the first brothers taken in the top five of the same draft. “I think it’s kind of cool going first. It means a lot to my family,” Amen said. “Me and Ausar, we were going to be happy whoever went first. But it means a lot to my family seeing all the hard work pay off. Us going back to back, to be the first twins in the same draft to go top five, it means a lot.”

The Astros have signed their former first-round pick Jon Singleton to a minor league deal. Credit: Houston Astros

Astros bring back first baseman Jon Singleton

The Astros have signed their former first-round pick Jon Singleton to a minor league deal. Singleton, who was a free agent, has been assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land to play first base. Singleton was at one time the Astros top prospect at first base, signing a five-year, $10 million contract with the club before he ever played in Major League Baseball. Singleton had three failed drug tests and served a 100-game suspension and was released by the Astros in 2018.

Cam Whitmore selected 20th overall by the Houston Rockets during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. Credit: John Minchillo/Associated Press

Cam Whitmore falls into Rockets lap

Rookie forward Cam Whitmore, who was drafted 20th overall by the Rockets in last week’s NBA Draft, easily had the biggest fall of any first-round selection. Whitmore was a possibility for the Rockets with their fourth-overall pick, but he slid more than 16 spots. There has been speculation that the Villanova standout had an undisclosed medical issue, which has been refuted, and now there are rumors of character issues. Either way, the Rockets seem to have a steal with their No.20 selection.