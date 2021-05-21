It’s another week and another quarterback has been added to the Texans’ roster whose name is not Deshaun Watson.

On Wednesday, word broke that the Texans signed free-agent quarterback Jeff Driskel to a one-year, $2.5 million contract for the upcoming season. If you are keeping count, Driskel is joining an already crowded and awkward quarterback room that also includes offseason acquisitions Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley along with recent third-round draft pick Davis Mills.

Driskel spent last year as a backup in Denver and passed on several free-agent offers to join the Texans.

These signings have taken place while the Texans as an organization seem to be distancing themselves from Watson, their embattled franchise quarterback. Watson, who signed a four-year, $156 million contract, of course is under great scrutiny with 22 female message therapists filing lawsuits against him alleging sexual misconduct.

He is also being investigated criminally and the NFL is also conducting its own investigation of Watson’s alleged actions.

In the meantime, the Texans have had little to say about Watson. First-year head coach David Culley seemed almost uncomfortable last weekend when Watson’s name came up during a Zoom call with the media following the team’s first rookie camp.

Culley followed the lead set forth by chairman Cal McNair and general manager Nick Caserio of saying as little as possible about Watson.

“We have nothing to say about that situation at this time,” Culley said. “Cal and ownership a few weeks back indicated about how our organization feels about the situation.

“I think when Nick was on not long ago, he mentioned that he also mentioned that the legal process is in effect right now and we’re going to respect that and go from there.”

But Culley’s message, if nothing else, was consistent with what has been coming from the organization when it comes to Watson. The thought process seems to be to say nothing and allow the legal and league processes to play out.

Watson, however, seemed to sort of speak this week by releasing a video of himself working out on his Instagram account.

Otherwise, Watson also has been virtually silent all offseason even as speculation has been made that he wants to be traded because of a rift with McNair and he has remained silent as attorney Tony Buzbee has brought forth nearly two dozen messages therapists claiming Watson was sexually inappropriate with them in some way.

The Texans have also been silent about their expectations of Watson during offseason workouts. He is eligible to work out but it would seem awkward considering Watson’s troubles and his demands for a trade prior to the allegations.

“I have nothing to say about that at this time,” Culley said.

Terrance Harris can be contacted on Twitter @terranceharris