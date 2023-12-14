The Texans have a few concerns as they head into Week 15, but none is bigger than the availability of quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud has yet to practice this week after entering the NFL’s concussion protocol during Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Stroud suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter after a hard hit from defensive tackle Quinnen Williams ended with the back of his helmet slamming into the turf at MetLife Stadium.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said his rookie starter is showing signs of progress, but he didn’t say whether he thought Stroud would be ready to go for Sunday’s critical matchup against AFC South rival Tennessee.

“He’s getting a little bit better,” Ryans said. “We’ll see how the week continues to go, but he’s still in the concussion protocol.”

It’s rare that a player returns from the concussion protocol in just a week. The league’s protocol is a five-step process to be able to return to practice and availability. The steps are symptom-limited activity, aerobic exercise, football-specific exercise, club-based non-contact training drills and full football activity/clearance from an independent neurologist.

The fact that Stroud did not practice Wednesday or Thursday makes it highly unlikely that he will suit up Sunday.

Ryans said Davis Mills, who was the starter for the Texans the previous two seasons, will start Sunday if Stroud can’t go. The Texans, who are one of the few NFL teams to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster, also have Case Keenum as a backup option.

“Yeah, we’ve felt we’ve had a really strong quarterback group since training camp,” Ryans said. “We feel really good about all three guys that we’ve had, and in this league, you never know what happens at the position, and it’s comforting to have three guys who can go out and play and you don’t miss a beat. So, it’s comforting to have.

“That’s been a strength of ours at the quarterback position, and we’re happy to have all three of our guys.”

Ryans specifically expressed confidence in Mills, who came in last week after the Stroud was removed from the game.

“Davis has done a good job with everything that we’ve asked him to do,” Ryans said. “He’s done a really good job of just leading in his own right, just seeing him on our scout team, just seeing how he helps out – helps us out with the defensive looks. He’s done a really good job of what he’s been asked to do.”

This all comes at a critical time for the Texans (7-6) as they fight for a playoff berth. They enter this week in a second-place tie with Indianapolis in AFC South race, with Jacksonville holding a one-game lead. Right now, six teams in the AFC have a 7-6 record, so there is little room for a letdown during these final four regular season games.