In many ways, C.J. Stroud has been preparing for this moment he is in right now as the Texans’ quarterback of the future.

But Stroud, who was drafted No.2 overall by the Texans last month out of Ohio State, believes his purpose is bigger than just throwing a football. The game is his vehicle to do God’s work.

“Of course, it’s a dream come true, and of course I’ve been working for it my whole life, but I feel like I’m built for this,” Stroud said recently to the media in his first availability since NFL Draft Night. “I’m made not just to play football, but to use football to help inspire people and lead people to God. That’s what I plan to do.”

“God gave me the talent in order to do such, and that’s what I’m here to do. It’s just a stepping stone. I have a lot more goals and a lot more plans to accomplish what I want to accomplish on and off the field, and I’m excited to do that with this great organization.”

But for now, Stroud is trying to absorb as much as possible as he prepares for his biggest assignment yet, which is to eventually lead the Texans out of the abysmal state they have been relegated to. Just how soon that will be seems to be anyone’s guess.

New Texans coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio would love for it to be immediate, but that isn’t what anyone responsible for Stroud’s development is pushing for. They will allow his understanding of the offense and his growth in the offense to dictate when he will take the reins.

So far, Stroud has shown promise during the rookie minicamp and recent OTAs.

“The process with all our players is to come out, improve, and get better each day,” Ryans said of the process to bring Stroud along. “When the fall comes, that’s when we’ll talk about starters and who are the best 11 men to go out there and help us win games.”

Stroud is still in the learning mode and not worried about where he is in the pecking order that includes Case Keenum and Davis Mills, who has been the Texans starter the last two years.

“For me, I’m trying to get better. It’s not about being with the ones, being with the twos, just getting better,” Stroud said. “That’s what spring is for. Getting the timing down. Learning my receivers, learning Tank (Dell), learning (Robert) Woods learning how Nico (Collins) runs his routes, learning how Dalton (Schultz) runs his routes; just anybody I can learn from. That’s what I’ve been on.”

He has also been building trust among his new teammates, veterans and fellow rookies alike. It’s important to Stroud that his team knows it can trust him when his time comes, and the only way to do that is to put in the work.

“For me, I think I’m a natural born competitor, so that’s what I’m here to do,” Stroud said. “But at the same time, being a great teammate is more important. That’s what I’ve been on, just trying to embrace the relentless swarm that Coach Ryans wants us to be on.

“That’s what I plan to do, be a great teammate, be vocal, be confident. I feel like I’ve done a decent job so far, but I’ve got to keep growing every day. It’s not going to happen overnight. I’m going to have growing pains and things like that.”

He is also hearing a lot about what he needs to do, whether that is from offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik or quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson or Ryans. Quarterback legend Tom Brady and rapper Travis Scott have stopped by to talk with Stroud and the team.

While Stroud has appreciated all of the guidance and words of wisdom he has received from so many directions, there is one piece of advice that has really resonated with him as he begins his NFL career.

“The one thing that kind of sticks out for me is ‘Keep the main thing the main thing,’” Stroud said. “If you take care of football, then everything will take care of itself.

“Right now, just trying to focus on ball. I’m trying to do my best to have people figure out other things for me and trust people on my team and things like that. For right now, it’s really for me, football. I’m here all day every day and trying to get better. That’s probably the best advice I’ve gotten so far is just keep the main thing the main thing.”