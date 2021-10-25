The Houston Astros have once again made the World Series, where they’ll face the Atlanta Braves for a chance to win their second championship in five years.

The Astros last made the Series in 2019, where they lost to the Washington Nationals.

This year’s World Series begins Tuesday, and Houston will host games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park. The Astros clinched World Series homefield advantage with a 95-67 record — a .586 win percentage over the Braves’ .547 in the regular season.

Below is the entire World Series schedule. All games air on Fox.

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is at 7:09 PM CT

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is at 7:09 PM CT

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 29 at Atlanta’s Truist Park. First pitch is at 7:09 PM CT

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 30 at Atlanta’s Truist Park. First pitch is at 7:09 PM CT

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 31 at Atlanta’s Truist Park. First pitch is at 7:15 PM CT

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is at 7:09 PM CT

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is at 7:09 PM CT

Framber Valdez will start Game 1 for the Astros against Braves right-hander Charlie Morton. Houston did not announce a starter for Game 2.

The Astros have not yet officially confirmed whether ace Lance McCullers Jr. will be on the roster for the World Series. McCullers was left off the American League Championship Series roster with a flexor pronator muscle strain in his right arm. McCullers still hasn’t started throwing, but general manager James Click would not rule out his return.

But MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Monday night that McCullers has been unable to throw since Game 4 of the AL Division Series, and will not be able to pitch in the World Series.