Rockets guard Jalen Green, center Alperen Sengun and forward Jabari Smith Jr. have been selected to the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars. The Rockets are the only team with three players. The event will take place on Feb. 17 during NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

Prairie View Panthers outlast Texas Southern in 2OT

The Prairie View-Texas Southern men’s basketball rivalry didn’t disappoint when the two met at H&P Arena over the weekend. The Panthers pulled out an 89-74 double-overtime win in front of 7,371 fans in a key SWAC matchup. Prairie View senior guard Hegel Augustin led the way with 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

TSU wins mile relay during Houston Invitational

Texas Southern women’s mile relay team came up big during the Houston Invitational, claiming first place in the event. The mile relay team featuring Rayah Wynn, Madison Dominguez, Tardranique London and Shelby Brooks won the title with a time of 3:50.84. As a result, the team now has the second-fastest time in the SWAC.

Miscellaneous

Rockets rookie forward Tari Eason came through with 21 points and 10 rebounds during the team’s recent 117-114 win over the Detroit Pistons … Prairie View senior forward Kennedy Paul scored 16 points to lead the Lady Panthers past Texas Southern 60-54.