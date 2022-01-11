It seems almost ridiculous that the Texans entered this offseason with the biggest question being should first-year coach David Culley be fired.

The Texans finished 4-13 and the same amount of wins they had a year ago with Deshaun Watson as the quarterback. This season, Culley had to make it work with a journeyman quarterback in Tyrod Taylor and up-and-down rookie in Davis Mills and quite frankly two-win talent across the board.

Culley isn’t the Texans problem going into the offseason, but there are quite a few things that must change in year two of Nick Caserio-Culley if the franchise is serious about turning things around.

Major decisions will have to be made with offseason with the team sitting on No. 3 overall picking in the 2022 NFL Draft, the uncertain future of their one-time franchise quarterback and 12 starters whose contracts have expired.

Here are the Texans five top questions to deal with this offseason:

1. What do you do with Deshaun Watson?

There is no question, the whole Watson ordeal has been hovering over the Texans like a dark cloud for nearly a year now. The question is how do the Texans move on from Watson, especially now because his four-year, $160 million extension kicks in this upcoming season? The Texans must find a trade partner Watson will accept and the team can live with this offseason.

2. What should the Texans do with the No. 3 overall draft pick?

When you have a franchise that is coming off back-to-back four-win seasons, the needs are numerous. You most often hear that the Texans greatest needs are quarterback, offensive and defensive lines and secondary. Let’s table drafting a quarterback. For one, there doesn’t seem to be a franchise quarterback available in this draft and secondly, Davis Mills showed enough potential that he warrants a longer look. What the Texans could use most at that draft spot is big-time offensive lineman prospect like Alabama’s 6-6, 360-pound tackle Evan Neal or North Carolina State tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

3. Is it time to move on from left tackle Laremy Tunsil?

The long and short answer is yes. There is a feeling that the premiere left tackle pretty much gave up on the season in October when he elected to have surgery on his thumb instead of playing through the pain and waiting until the offseason. The Texans could have used him this season, instead we got to see Tytus Howard isn’t a bad replacement and he is much cheaper. A year ago, Tunsil signed a three-year, $66 million extension with $50 million guaranteed which is the going rate for a high-end left tackle on a contending team. The Texans are in rebuild mode and Tunsil can help a top team right now. Trading him this offseason could clear some cap space while also perhaps getting back some draft capital.

4. What can be done about the Texans defense?

While statistically, the Texans could have been better, we got to see Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 defense is a great fit for the Texans. As the season went, the defense seemed to get better under Smith. But there is no question he still needs players. The defensive front could use a legit pass rusher to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks and an interior defensive lineman to support the run defense. The secondary could use another lockdown cornerback.

5. How can the offensive skill positions be improved?

Without question, the David Johnson experiment should be over this offseason. Johnson was always fighting an uphill production battle when the running back arrived here a couple of years ago as the major piece in the DeAndre Hopkins trade. But Johnson never came close to justifying trading one of the NFL’s best wide receivers for him. Brandin Cooks continues to prove he is an outstanding wide receiver in this league and rookie Nico Collins showed enough flashes that it seems with him along with Chris Moore the Texans will have playmakers at receiver.