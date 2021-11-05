After suffering seven straight losses, the Texans finally received some positive news Thursday.

Texans coach David Culley confirmed veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be re-inserted as the starter Sunday against Miami after missing the last six games – all Texans losses – with a hamstring injury suffered in the first half of the second game of the season. Taylor came off of injured reserve on Oct. 27 but remained sidelined for the Week 8 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Culley said Taylor did not suffer any setbacks in practice this week, which is why he was given the greenlight.

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor, left, talks with Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

“He was our starting quarterback, and he got hurt,” Culley said. “He’s back healthy now, and he’s starting. The fact he’s been our leader going into the year, will that help us? I hope so. We’ll see.”

The Texans (1-7) have struggled with rookie third-round pick Davis Mills under center, going 0-7 since he took control in the second half of the eventual loss to the Cleveland Browns during the second game of the season.

Taylor, 32, is an 11-year veteran who gives the Texans a much better chance to win. He had completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns without an interception before suffering the hamstring injury.

Before he was hurt in Week 2, Taylor had completed 70.5% of his passes for 416 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Taylor also guided the Texans to their lone win this season against Jacksonville in the season opener.

Mills, meanwhile, completed 67 percent of his passes while throwing seven touchdowns and eight interceptions since taking over to begin the second half of Game 2. Mills is 0-6 as a starter.

“We will use the best guys that give us the best chance to win, and Tyrod Taylor gives us the best chance to win,” Culley said. “He was our starting quarterback for a reason.”

Suddenly, the prospects for Sunday’s game against the equally struggling Dolphins (1-7) seem much better for the Texans.

The Texans’ players talked about the renewed energy with Taylor back under center.

“He looks great,” said veteran receiver Brandin Cooks. “It was great to have him back. Just his presence. We look forward to it.”

“Just his energy. I’m glad he’s back, but I feel confident with either one, Davis or him (Taylor),” said Texans receiver Nico Collins. “I’m glad he’s back. It’s not fun being on the IR and not being a part of the team. Great feeling that he’s back with us.”

Follow Terrance Harris on Twitter @terranceharris