Longhorn Dylan Campbell extends record hitting streak

Dylan Campbell

University of Texas right fielder and Strake Jesuit product Dylan Campbell extended his program and Big 12 record hitting streak to 38 games during the Longhorns NCAA Regional championship win.

PVAMU sprinter Asjah Harris competes in NCAA West Regionals

Asjah Harris

Prairie View junior sprinter Asjah Harris recorded a time of 11.78 in the 100 meters dashing during the NCAA West Regionals but she finished 44th overall.

Rockets conduct day of service to honor Juneteenth

Rockets center Jabari Smith Credit: Houston Rockets

In recognition of Juneteenth, Rockets general manager Rafael Stone, new head coach Ime Udoka, along with players Jabari Smith and Kevin Porter Jr. took part in a company-wide day of service at the historic Freedman’s Town in Fourth Ward. As part of the project, they helped clean up Sauliner House, Wiley Park and Freedman’s Town Association.

PV and TSU among top athletic programs in SWAC

Prairie View and Texas Southern finished third and fifth, respectively, in the 2022-2023 SWAC Commissioner’s Cup. The Panthers finished with 132.5 points while the Tigers tallied 119.5 points. Alabama State was this year’s Commissioner’s Cup winner after winning six SWAC championships this past athletic year.

Tigers hire new men’s assistant coach

The Texas Southern men’s basketball program has hired former NAIA championship head coach and ex-Ole Miss assistant coach Stacy Hollowell as a new assistant coach. Hollowell won the national title during his eight-year stint at Loyola New Orleans. He spent last season as an assistant coach on the Ole Miss staff.