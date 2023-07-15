Astros selected Brice Matthews, a standout shortstop at Nebraska and a former star quarterback at Atascocita High School, with the 28th overall pick in the MLB Draft.

Griner has first dunk of the season

Phoenix Mercury star and Houston native Brittney Griner had her first dunk of the season and the 25th of her WNBA career during the 78-72 win over Los Angeles.

Rockets Jabari Smith shows out against Pistons



Rockets second-year forward Jabari Smith Jr had 38 points, seven rebounds, six assists and knocked down three 3-pointers against Detroit in NBA Summer League action.

Astros draft local prospect in first round

The Astros drafted Nebraska shortstop and former Atascocita High School quarterback Brice Matthews in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft with the 28th pick overall. Matthews, who is the first player in Nebraska baseball history to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a season, became a serious prospect his junior season while slashing .359/.481/.723 to go along with 67 RBI and 61 runs scored.

Amen Thompson sidelined for rest of Summer League

Amen Thompson, the Rockets No.4 pick in last month’s NBA Draft, lasted just one game before being sidelined for the rest of the NBA Summer League with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Thompson was injured in the fourth quarter of the game against Portland when Blazers center Jabari Walker fell and landed on Thompson’s ankle. Before the injury, Thompson had put on an impressive performance with 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, three steals and four blocks in 28 minutes.

Rockets move John Lucas to front office

Rockets longtime assistant coach John Lucas is moving from the bench to the front office, the team has confirmed. Lucas, 69, had been former head coach Stephen Silas’ lead assistant. But Lucas was not among the assistant coaches when new coach Ime Udoka announced his new staff. Following his playing career, Lucas served as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers. He initially joined the Rockets’ coaching staff as the developmental coach under Mike D’Antoni during the 2016-17 season.