PVAMU softballer Brandi Juarez big on sacrifice

Prairie View junior softball player and Rosenberg native Brandi Juarez is the NCAA Division I statistical champion for sacrifice hits per game with .38 while sacrificing herself 15 times on the season.

Rockets and former UH guard Nate Hinton. Credit: Houston Rockets

Rockets Nate Hinton represents in Summer League championship game

Rockets and former UH guard Nate Hinton had 18 points and 10 rebounds during NBA Las Vegas Summer League Championship 99-78 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

American baseball manager and former player Johnnie B. “Dusty” Baker Jr. Credit: Houston Astros

Astros slated for White House visit

The defending World Series champion Houston Astros will have their day at the White House. It was announced last week that the Astros will do their customary visit to the White House and with President Biden on August 7. The Astros will be in the Washington, DC area to play the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in a three-game series that starts the following day.

Miranda Fuentes of Prairie View A&M University Bowling. Credit: Prairie View A&M University

Lady Panthers bowling team winners in classroom too

Prairie View’s bowling team, which won the 2023 SWAC Bowling Championship, recorded the fifth-highest GPA in the nation for the second straight year and finished in the Top 10 nationally for the third consecutive year, the National Tenpin Coaches Association announced. The individuals honored were freshman Miranda Fuentes, sophomore Amani Moore, junior Ashlyn Okazaki and senior Stephanie Vasquez. To be recognized by NTCA a student-athlete must have excelled in the classroom maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.4 or higher for the academic school year to qualify for this award.

Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez. Credit: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez starts rehab assignment with Space Cowboys

Following a slight delay, Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez began his injury rehab assignment with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Alvarez was placed on the 10-day injured list with right oblique discomfort on June 9 and had not played since.