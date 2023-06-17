UH track star Sydni Townsend named 2nd Team All-American

University of Houston senior Sydni Townsend earned Second-Team All-American honors after finishing ninth at the NCAA women’s track field championships in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.27.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler scored big in NBA Finals Game 2

Miami forward and Houston native Jimmy Butler scored 28 points on 11 of 24 shooting to lead the Heat to a stunning Game 2 win over Denver during the NBA Finals.

Brittney Griner has made her return to the WNBA after missing all of last season while sitting in a Russian prison on drug charges.

Brittney Griner harassed at Dallas airport

Houston native and WNBA star Brittney Griner was recently harassed by a social media provocateur at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. Griner and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were catching a flight when a man approached Griner and started yelling “Merchant of Death.” Griner spent 10 months in a Russian prison before orchestrating a prisoner swap, freeing Griner in exchange for convicted and dangerous Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as the merchant of death. WNBA teams are not allowed to fly charter, which has long been a criticism of the league. Griner was not harmed during the incident.

UT sprinter Julien Alfred wins 100 and 200 meters nationals

University of Texas senior women’s track & field star Julien Alfred won the 100 meters, 200 meters and ran the first leg of the 4×100 meter relay team to help the Longhorns women win their fifth national championship during the NCAA Championships in Austin. Alfred clocked a 10.72 in the 100, and 21.73 in the 200 for the fastest all-conditions mark in collegiate history. She is the first woman to win both the 100 and 200 since 2016 and just the third to do so in the last 25 years.

TSU triple jumper Chadrick Williams makes All-American team

Texas Southern men’s track & field standout triple jumper Chadrick Williams wrapped up his season ranked 16th nationally to earn Second Team All-American honors at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Williams, competing in his first-ever nationals this past week in Austin, logged a length of 50-10¾ to finish in the top 16. He is only the third Tiger to earn a trip to nationals since 2012.