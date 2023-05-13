Apparently, Texans top draft pick quarterback C.J. Stroud and former University of Houston wide receiver Nathaniel “Tank” Dell became such fast friends during pre-draft workouts that Stroud convinced the Texans brass to draft Dell in the third round as one of his targets. The duo developed a bond and connection during NFL Combine. Dell asked Stroud to put in a good word for him shortly after the quarterback was drafted No.2 overall and so he did. The Texans will hold Rookie Minicamp May 12-13.

Asjah Harris

PVAMU sprinter Asjah Harris dashes to first place

Prairie View sprinter Asjah Harris won the 100 meter (11.35) and 200 meter (23.26) dashes during the SWAC Women’s Track & Field Championships.

Hezekiah Freeman

TSU’s Hezekiah Freeman takes SWAC shot put title

Texas Southern men’s shot putter Hezekiah Freeman won his first SWAC outdoor title after throwing a personal best 54-3.25 feet on his third attempt.

Prairie View interim track coach Erik Dixon

Prairie View women’s track claims back-to-back SWAC titles

The Prairie View women’s outdoor track and field team won the SWAC Championship for the second straight year. The Lady Panthers amassed 159 total points, while Southern finished second with 105 points and Alabama State came in third with 99 points. Asjah Harris won the 100 and 200-meter dashes, while the 4×100-meter relay (45.02) and 4×400-meter relay (3:40.75) teams both won first place. Prairie View interim track coach Erik Dixon was named Women’s Coach of the Year.

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Jabari Smith making jersey no. switch from 1 to 10

Rockets rookie forward Jabari Smith is returning to his familiar No.10 that he starred in at Auburn. The number switch was made possible after the in-season-trade of veteran Eric Gordon, who wore 10. Smith, the Rockets’ No.3 overall pick in 2022, wore the number 1 last season.