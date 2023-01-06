Brittney Griner will play for the Mercury in 2023

After 10 months of captivity in Russia, WNBA star and Houston native Brittney Griner let her intentions be known of her plans for the upcoming WNBA season. “I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon,” Griner said via her Instagram page.

James Harden. AP Photo/Adam Hunger.

Could James Harden return to Rockets?

There are rumors that former Rockets star James Harden wants to return to play for Houston next season. Harden, who forced his way out of town two years ago, is currently playing for the Philadelphia 76ers but can become a free agent this summer. Harden has denied the rumor he wants to return and the Rockets have not commented.

PVAMU’ football head coach Bubba McDowell

PVAMU recognizes athletic academic success

Prairie View A&M Athletics celebrated the Fall 2022 student-athletes by recognizing them for their achievements in the classroom. In all, 214 student-athletes achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better, with 26 of them posting 4.0 GPAs. As a whole, the PVAMU student-athlete population achieved a GPA of 3.02, with nine teams – track and field encompass indoor/outdoor as well as cross country – achieving a team GPA of 3.0 or above.

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday

Rockets Kevin Porter shines

Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. had 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists during a recent loss to the New York Knicks.

TSU’s Micah Gray

TSU’s Micah Gray goes off

Texas Southern freshman guard Micah Gray exploded for 33 points on 11-of-24 shooting, which included six 3-pointers during a recent loss to UCF.