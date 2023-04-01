Green goes off for 30 in Rockets loss

Rockets rookie guard Jalen Green scored a team-high 30 points during the team’s 108-91 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

TSU freshman Chaunzavia Lewis blazes at PVAMU Relays

Texas Southern freshman Chaunzavia Lewis posted a time of 10.68 to win the 100-meter dash at the Prairie View A&M Relays.

No Texas representation in Final Four

There was a hope that when the men’s NCAA Tournament Final Four rolls

into Houston this week that it would do so with at least one Texas team representing the state. But that wasn’t to be after No.1 seed University of Houston was defeated by No.5 seed Miami in the Sweet 16 round, and then No.2 seed Texas was upended by the Hurricane in the Elite Eight. The Final Four teams coming to Houston are Florida Atlantic, San Diego State, Miami and UConn. No No.1 seeded teams made it through and three of the teams – Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami – are playing in the Final Four for the first time.

UT names Rodney Terry permanent coach

Rodney Terry is the University of Texas’ interim head basketball coach no more. He has been named the Longhorns permanent head coach after leading the team to a No.2 seed and an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance this season after winning the Big 12 Tournament championship. Terry took over in early December after former head coach Chris Beard was accused of domestic violence.

Jarace Walker is one-and-done at UH

In one of the worst kept secrets, University of Houston freshman forward Jarace Walker is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. Walker, who was named AAC Freshman of Year, has long been considered a one-and-done talent. He averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Cougars this season.

PV and TSU bowlers make All-SWAC

Prairie View and Texas Southern have representation on the All-SWAC Bowling Team. Prairie View’s Stephanie Vasquez made First Team, PV’s

Jayda Gordon and TSU’s Evan Smith and Cassie De La Fuente made Second Team. Gordon is also the Freshman of the Year.