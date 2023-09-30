Katy Tompkins alum Jalen Milroe shines in Bama win

Alabama redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Milroe, a product of Katy Tompkins, passed for 225 yards and one touchdown and one interception during the Crimson Tide’s 24-10 win over Ole Miss.

PVAMU goalkeeper Medinat Lawal saves day for Panthers

Prairie View women’s soccer goalkeeper Medinat Lawal, a former standout at George Ranch, recorded eight saves on 13 shots on goal during the Panthers’ 3-2 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

BRIEFS

PVAMU sitting alone atop SWAC West Division

Don’t look now, but the two-time defending SWAC West Division champions Prairie View Panthers are sitting at the top of the division with a 2-0 record after narrowly escaping Alcorn State with a 23-20 win last week. The Panthers won on a 46-yard field goal by Guillermo Rodriguez as time expired at Spinks-Casem Stadium. This start is significant because preseason voters predicted Prairie View would finish fifth in the division this season, but so far they appear to be wrong.

TSU struggles as Andrew Body remains out

TSU star quarterback Andrew Body did not play for a third straight game as the Tigers fell to 0-4 on the season after a 35-23 loss at Grambling State. Sophomore quarterback Jace Wilson made his third straight start and showed improvement after completing 14 of 24 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. The Tigers were picked in the preseason poll to finish third in the SWAC’s West Division, but have started 0-2 in conference play and 0-4 overall.

Astros late-season struggles continue

It’s looking like the Astros American League West and playoff hopes could come down to the wire. The defending World Series champions have continued to lose critical late season games. As of last Friday, the Astros had lost 11 of 19 games in September. As of late last week, ESPN Analytics gave the Astros a 92% percent chance to make the postseason, but they held just a 56% chance to clinch the division and only a 36% chance of getting a wild card spot.

Jalen Pitre making progress

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans says safety Jalen Pitre is making good progress after he was hospitalized with a bruised lung during the Week 1 opener against Baltimore. He was kept overnight. “Jalen’s in good spirits,” Ryans said. “I’m encouraged with his progress. He’s on his way back and he’ll be good to go here pretty soon.”