Astros Yordan scorching at the plate

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez went 3-for-5 at the plate, scoring two runs and recording one RBI during a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Porter Jr. leads Rockets over the Pistons

Point guard Kevin Porter Jr. scored 33 points on 12-of-20 shooting, which included seven made 3-pointers, during the Rockets 121-115 win over Detroit.

Rockets in the mix to win NBA Lottery

With another disappointing season set to wind down Sunday at Washington, the Rockets are at least in the mix to win the upcoming NBA Lottery. And what that means is a chance to win the rights to take 7-foot-4 French phenom Victor Wembanyama should they secure the No.1 overall pick. The Rockets, who have picked in the Top 3 of the last two drafts, have 14% odds of winning June’s draft along with San Antonio and Detroit. The worst four teams are entered into a drawing to determine the Top 4 picks, and the Rockets are assured of being among the worst four no matter how they finish this season.

Tramon Mark set to leave UH basketball team

University of Houston guard Tramon Mark announced he is declaring for the NBA Draft and he is entering the transfer portal. Mark, who started all 37 games for the Cougars this season, averaged 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals. His departure creates a bigger void in the Cougars 2023-24 roster with Marcus Sasser, freshman Jarace Walker and point guard Jamal Shead declaring for the draft.

San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee represented Houston in Final Four

The state of Texas may not have had a team in this year’s Final Four, but Houston did have some representation. San Diego State center Jaedon LeDee was a former four-year standout at Kinkaid. This was his first season with the Aztecs after he started his collegiate career at Ohio State and then TCU.