According to NBA Insider Ian Begley, the Rockets are interested in acquiring New York Knicks guard Quentin Grime ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline. But the Rockets are expected to have some competition for the former star of the University of Houston Cougars and The Woodlands College Park. The Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets are all interested in trading for the 2021 first-round pick.

Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson being pursued by teams

It’s no surprise the Texans could lose offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, as he is one of the hottest assistant coaches for head coaching jobs during this hiring cycle. But the Texans could be in heavy competition to retain quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, who is drawing interest for offensive coordinator positions with the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints. A native of Houston and the former Texas A&M quarterback, Johnson could likely be in play as offensive coordinator with the Texans should Slowik be hired for a head coaching job. Keeping the continuity for C.J. Stroud would seem ideal.

Rockets Jabari Smith sidelined with ankle injury

Rockets second-year power forward Jabari Smith Jr. was kept out of the lineup this past weekend with a left ankle sprain. He missed Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics after injuring his ankle during the win over the Utah Jazz the night before. “I’m alright. I just went up and got the rebound, and I think I came down on somebody’s ankle and just landed wrong. I think I just rolled my ankle,” Jabari told reporters.

Alexis Wilson standouts at Samford Open

Texas Southern sophomore track and field star Alexis Wilson won the triple jump at the Samford Open with a mark of 38-2.75 feet.

Jamal Shead Coogs’ first Big 12 Player of Week

UH guard Jamal Shead was named Big 12 Player of the Week after averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 assists and three steals in wins over Texas Tech and UCF.