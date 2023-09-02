Astros’ Pena gets a high five

Shortstop Jeremy Pena accounted for five of the Astros’ franchise-tying 25 hits during the 17-4 road win over the Detroit Tigers.

Rockets Dillon Brooks shines for Canada in FIBA World Cup

Rockets forward Dillon Brooks had 11 points, three assists and two steals to help Team Canada to a 128-73 win over Lebanon in FIBA Basketball World Cup action.

Simone Biles makes history in her return to competition

Houstonian Simone Biles won a record eighth national all-around title during the US Gymnastics Championships in San Jose in her return to gymnastics after a two-year absence. Biles broke the record she previously shared with Alfred Jochim, who won his seventh all-around gold medal in 1933. The 26-year-old Biles became the oldest woman to win the championship after finishing 3.9 points ahead of 2022 US and World Championships all-around silver medalist Shilese Jones.

NBA fines James Harden $100K for trade demands

Former Rockets star James Harden was fined $100,000 by the NBA for public trade demands the current Philadelphia 76er made on Aug. 14 and 17. Harden made one of the trade demands to Houston’s KHOU while in town for his charity event. Harden is upset with former Rockets general manager turned 76ers president Daryl Morey, whom he called a liar for not following through with a promise to trade Harden after he picked up his $35.6 million player option this summer.

Prairie View volleyball team off to strong start

The Prairie View A&M volleyball team improved to 2-1 on the season after defeating Northern Arizona in five sets (27-29, 27-25, 17-25, 26-24, 15-8) during the Texans Invite in Stephenville. The Lady Panthers were led by a double-double by sophomore outside hitter Kylee Owens, who had 16 kills and 11 digs, while middle blocker Janyah Henderson and right-side hitter Leila Smalls each contributed 15 kills.