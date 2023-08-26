PVAMU’s Kamara Bradley bags a goal and assist in win

Prairie View sophomore forward Kamara Bradley scored a goal and also recorded an assist during a recent 4-2 women’s soccer match against Sam Houston State.

UH forward Nadia Kamassah scores twice in victory

University of Houston senior forward Nadia Kamassah scored on two of three shots on goals to help propel the Cougars to a 5-2 win over Southeastern Louisiana in a women’s soccer game.

C.J. Stroud takes step in second preseason game

After playing just two series as the starter in the Texans’ preseason opener at New England, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud got much more extensive action during his home debut against the Miami Dolphins. Stroud, the Texans’ second-overall pick in the spring’s NFL Draft, played the entire first half and finished with an efficient 7-of-12 for 60 yards and no touchdowns and no interceptions in a game the Texans lost 28-3. He did lead the offense on an 11-play, 61-yard drive that resulted in the Texans’ only points of the game – a 35-yard field goal. Head coach DeMeco Ryans will not say whether or not he will name Stroud as the regular-season starter, although he has started the first two preseason games ahead of incumbent Davis Mills, who started the last two seasons.

Texas Southern hosting first Fan Fest

The Texas Southern Tigers athletic department is kicking off the 2023-24 athletic year with the inaugural Community Fan Fest on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 1-5 p.m. at H&PE Arena. The event is free and fans will have a chance to meet and interact with the coaches and student-athletes from 16 teams, including the Ocean of Soul, cheerleaders, mascots and Tiger Sensations.

Brittney Griner misses games while in COVID protocol

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner missed last weekend’s games against the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever after entering the COVID health and safety protocol. The Houston native and Nimitz product leads the Mercury in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounds (7.0 RPG) and blocked shots (1.7 BPG) after missing all of last season while being detailed in Russia on drug charges.

Texans and Saints cancel joint practices

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans and New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen talked Sunday night and mutually agreed not to hold joint practices in New Orleans this week ahead of their Aug. 27 preseason finale game. “After our head coaches spoke… we decided this was in the best interest of both teams as we continue to prepare for the regular season,” both teams said in a joint released statement. “A revised practice schedule for each team will be communicated once finalized.”