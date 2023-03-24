UT’s Rori Harmon assists Longhorns’ tourney win

University of Texas sophomore point guard Rori Harmon scored six points and dished out 12 assists during the fourth-seeded Longhorns first-round win over East Carolina in the Women’s NCAA Tournament.

Rockets’ Jabari Smith hits game-winner

Rockets rookie forward Jabari Smith hit the game-winning 3-point shot with a second remaining and finished with 11 points and eight rebounds in a 114-112 win over New Orleans.

Texans deal Brandin Cooks, extend Laremy Tunsil

The Texans had a busy and productive weekend. They traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Cowboys while also giving All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil an extension, making him the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL with a 3-year, $75 million deal.

The Texans received a fifth-round draft pick in 2023 and a sixth-round pick in 2024 for Cooks, while also agreeing to pay $6 million of his $18 million salary this upcoming season.

Rockets chances of landing No.1 overall pick slipping

After struggling throughout the season, the Rockets may be winning at the worst possible time, with the season winding down and their chances of landing projected No.1 pick Victor Wembanyama shrinking. The Rockets had been the worst team in the league for much of the season which gave them a strong possibility of winning the NBA Lottery, which would mean landing Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft. But coming into this week, they are tied with San Antonio for the second worst record after winning three straight against the Celtics, Lakers and Pelicans. Detroit currently has the worst record.

Prairie View hires new women’s volleyball coach

Prairie View has hired former student-athlete Cheri Lindsay as the new women’s volleyball coach. Lindsay was most recently the head coach at East Central University. Lindsay, who replaces Tacho Tyler, played for the Panthers from 2008-2011 and was also a student coach at PVAMU during the 2011-12 season.