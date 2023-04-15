TSU’s Abraham Deleon named SWAC Pitcher of the Week

Texas Southern junior right-hander Abraham Deleon was named SWAC Pitcher of the Week after striking out 10 and allowing just two hits in seven innings during the Tigers 8-4 win over Prairie View.

PVAMU’s Jerrica Rojas throws no-hitter

Prairie View A&M University softball pitcher Jerrica Rojas threw a no-hitter while striking out five batters to lead the Lady Panthers to an 11-1 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Texas Southern cheer squad wins nationals

The Texas Southern University cheer team made history by winning the national title during the National Cheerleader Association College National Championship. It is the first time an HBCU has won the national championship. “When I first came to TSU, I told the team we’re going to Nationals,” head coach Shontrese Comeaux said. “When we earned our gold bid at NCA Camp, I told the team, ‘It’s time to go to work’. I knew this was the year and the team to get the job done. I’m so proud of them and where we’re going to take the cheer program next.”

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena taken off leadoff

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena has been shifted from leadoff batter to the No.6 spot in the batting order after struggling at the plate during the early going. Pena had 10 strikeouts and only three extra base hits in 35 at bats during the Astros first eight games. Chas McCormick was moved to leadoff this past weekend against Minnesota. The move is likely temporary to take some of the pressure off the 25-year-old player.

Texas Southern mile relay team claims title

The Texas Southern women’s mile relay team of Lillie Burnett, Tardranique London, Bayli George and Shelby Brooks won the Pelican Relays at Southern University with a time of 3:47.59. In total, the Tigers had 15 top 10 finishes during the meet.