Topping sports news

Texas Southern redshirt freshman, Marissa Martinez, infielder went 2-for-3 at the plate, which included a home run and 2 RBI, during the Lady Tigers’ home-opening 4-1 softball win over St. Thomas.

University of Houston point guard Jamal Shead scored a career-best 25 points, which included going 10-of-17 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-point range, during the No.1 Cougars home-finale win over Wichita State.

Texans will draft a quarterback and add another free agency

New Texans coach DeMeco Ryans met with the media during last week’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis and for the first time he discussed his vision for the quarterback position. Right now, third-year quarterback Davis Mills is the lone quarterback on the roster, and there is strong speculation the Texans will use their No.2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft to take a quarterback. Ryans said that the team will definitely address the quarterback position this offseason, and the plan is to do so through both the draft and free agency. “We have to add two guys to our roster, so looking to find the best guys that we can have,” Ryans said. “There’s a good group of quarterbacks in free agency and in the Draft.”

Texans a defendant in Brian Flores’ lawsuit

A federal judge has cleared the way for former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores to pursue a discrimination lawsuit against the Texans, Giants and Broncos. Flores, of course, was considered the Texans’ top prospect in 2021. But that all changed once Flores filed a discrimination lawsuit against the New York Giants, the Dolphins and the NFL after he was passed over for the Giants’ job. The Texans went on to hire David Culley that offseason. His case against Miami must go through arbitration.

Marcus Sasser equals school’s 3-point record

University of Houston senior guard Marcus Sasser tied the school record for most 3-pointers made, equaling former guard’s Robert McKiver 261 on Senior Night against Wichita State. Sasser finished with 20 points, which included three 3-pointers made, on a night where chants of “Sasser” took over the Fertitta Center as the game ended. “Just all the love in Houston,” Sasser, who played his last home game on Senior Night. “They’ve been giving me love since I was a freshman, and they are still doing it to this day. I just can’t thank the Houston community enough.”