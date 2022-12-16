Rockets coach Stephen Silas made an emotional return to the floor Tuesday night, just two days after his father Paul Silas died on Sunday.

Paul Silas, a former NBA player and coach, was 79.

The Silas Family issued a statement Thursday thanking those who have been supportive during this time.

“We would like to thank everyone who has reached out to give their condolences and share their memories of our husband and father, Paul Silas,” the statement read. “This has been an extremely difficult week, but it has been amazing to hear from so many of the people he impacted throughout his life. We especially want to thank Adam Silver and the NBA; Michael Jordan, Fred Whitfield and the Charlotte Hornets, The Fertitta Family and the Houston Rockets, as well as all the teams and individuals who honored Paul with tributes this week. He will be missed dearly.”

Paul Silas spent 16 seasons playing in the NBA, where he won three NBA championships between his time with the Boston Celtics (1974 and 1976) and then with the Seattle Supersonics (1979). Silas was also a two-time NBA All-Star and was also a five-time All-Defensive team selection.

Silas began coaching in 1980 after his playing career was over. He coached the San Diego Clippers, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Bobcats. His son, Stephen, joined his staff during the 2000-01 season.

“I’m very proud to be my dad’s son,” said Stephen, who missed just one game before returning for Tuesday night’s win over Phoenix that increased the Rockets’ home-winning streak to five games. “I’m very proud that people see him in me. And I want that to continue. Whenever it is my time comes, I want people to say the same things that they said about him over the last couple of days about [me]. And hopefully they’ll do that.”

As for the arrangements for Paul Silas, the family said details are still being finalized for a memorial that that will take place in early 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations to Paul’s memory can be made to:

The Boys and Girls Club of America: http://BGCA.org/paulsilas or

The Paul Silas Memorial Scholarship at Creighton University: https://tinyurl.com/PaulSilasScholarship