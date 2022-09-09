Texans contingent surprise Uvalde football team

Texans coach Lovie Smith, linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey and team doctor and Roland Ramirez traveled to Uvalde last Friday to surprise the high school’s varsity football team ahead of its season opener. Uvalde is where the shooting massacre at Robb Elementary school took place. The team, which received new uniforms courtesy of the Texans and Nike, in return will travel to Houston for the Texans season opener against the Colts on Sunday as guests of the team. The Texans will wear “Uvalde Strong” decals on their helmets.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. watches from the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Astros adding distance to AL lead

The Astros are looking like they will finish the season strong and atop of the American League. After Sunday’s 9-1 rout of the Angels, the Texans had a six-game lead over the Yankees for the AL’s top spot and they were leading their division by 10 wins. The Astros, who need to go 14-14 in their final 28 games to win 100 games, are in the midst of playing 18-straight games against teams with losing records.

Prairie View’s rushing attack dominates Labor Day Classic

In a bit of a throwback game, Prairie View won the Labor Day Classic over Texas Southern with three rushers each going over 100 yards running the ball. Running back Jaden Stewart led the way with 119 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, followed by Ahmad Antoine’s 115 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and quarterback Trazon Connley had 109 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries during Bubba McDowell’s head coaching debut. The Panthers did not complete a pass during the game with Chris Herron and Connley combining to go 0 for 6 passing the football.