Terrance Harris’ sports briefs for April 20, 2022

Gamblers win opener

The re-imagined USFL season kicked off last weekend and Kevin Sumlin and the Houston Gamblers defeated the Michigan Panthers 17-12 in – Birmingham. Yes, all USFL games this season will be played in Birmingham. But if you want to catch the Gamblers on television the upcoming game against the Birmingham Stallions on April 23 will be shown on FS1 at 6 p.m.

XFL names 8 coaches

Not to be outdone by the USFL’s debut, the re-starting XFL named its eight head coaches who will be on the sidelines when the league returns in February 2023. Four of the eight coaches are African American: Terrell Buckley, Reggie Barlow, Rod Woodson and Hines Ward. But the league has yet to announce which teams they will coach and which cities will have a team. But if the Houston franchise returns, there is a good bet that Wade Phillips will get the appointment here.

Astros outfielder Michael Brantley goes yard

Astros leftfielder Michael Brantley hit his first home of the season – a two-run long ball – while going 2-for-4 at the plate in a recent 7-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

TSU coaching moves

Texas Southern has hired Vernette Skeete as its 13th women’s head basketball coach. Skeete replaces Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, who retired last month. Skeete was previously the associate head coach at Texas A&M. The athletic department also announced it has extended the contract of men’s basketball coach Johnny Jones through 2026. Both moves await Board of Regents approval.

Gamblers LB Reggie Northup takes it to the house

Houston Gamblers linebacker Reggie Northup scored the first touchdown of the game against Michigan on a 95-yard scoop and score during the USFL debut weekend.