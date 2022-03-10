TSU outfielder Johnathon Thomas has offensive explosion

Texas Southern junior outfielder Johnathon Thomas went 3-for-5 at the plate, while also contributing two runs and 3 RBI during the Tigers’ 10-6 loss at Sam Houston State.

PVAMU outfielder Tre Turner starts game off with a blast

Prairie View senior outfielder Tre Turner got the Panthers’ baseball team off to a strong start with a home run blast that paved the way for their 7-6 win over New Mexico State.

TSU, PVAMU in women’s SWAC action

The Texas Southern and Prairie View women’s basketball teams both made the SWAC Tournament. The Lady Tigers are the fifth seed and will take on No. 4 Southern in the first round on March 10, while the sixth-seeded Lady Panthers play No. 3 Alabama State in the opening round. The PVAMU men also made it in as an eight seed and face regular-season champ Alcorn State in the first round in Birmingham.

Rockets young trio impressive

Kevin Porter. Photo by David J. Phillip/AP.

While difficult to watch at times, what has become more and more noticeable is that the future of the Rockets looks bright. The young trio of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood recently combined to score 81 points in a recent victory over the highly-touted Memphis Grizzlies. Porter scored 19 points in the critical third quarter, while Wood finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds for his 29th double-double of the season and Green finished with 24 points.

UH headed into March Madness

It wasn’t the ending the 14th-ranked UH Cougars wanted when they suffered a lopsided 75-61 loss at Memphis in the regular-season finale. But the Coogs still finished as the American Athletic Conference regular-season champs and as the No. 1 seed in this week’s conference tournament. UH has won the regular-season title for the third time in the last four years.