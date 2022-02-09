TSU’s Jada Perry logs in a double-double vs FAMU

Texas Southern senior forward Jada Perry came through with a double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds during the Lady Tigers’ 74-57 win at Florida A&M.

UH’s Tatyana Hill a force in latest win over SMU

University of Houston senior forward and former Dekaney standout Tatyana Hill recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds and added six blocked shots during a 60-55 win at SMU.

Rising Stars

Rockets rookies Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, along with second-year player Jae’Sean Tate, have been selected to participate in the Rising Stars game during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland later this month. Tate and Sengun have been selected to compete for Team Barry, while Green was picked up by Team Worthy.

PVAMU bowling wins fourth title

The Prairie View A&M women’s bowling team secured its fourth straight SWAC regular-season title over the weekend. The Lady Panthers went 24-4 in the two SWAC sanctioned tournaments this season, which included winning the final games and going 13-1 this past weekend. PVAMU was led by the play of Crystal Cline and Asia Wren, who finished the weekend first and second, respectively. “I’m so proud of the team and how well they performed this weekend,” said PVAMU bowling coach Glenn White. “They really executed well in all phases of competition, mentally and physically, showing themselves to be true champions.”