The Texans continue to play almost good enough to win, but not quite football. They dropped to 0-2-1 on the season after falling 23-20 on the road against the Chicago Bears. Chicago went ahead on a late field goal after quarterback Davis Mills threw an interception in a game the Texans appeared to have a chance to win. “I mean, looking at the glass half full, that’s what you would say,” said Texans coach Lovie Smith. “But the other way of looking at it is that when you’re that close, you’ve got to be able to finish.”

Astros are AL West champs once again

The Astros have clinched the American League West Division title for the fifth time in the past seasons. That brings their tally to 11 division titles and their 16th playoff berth in franchise history.

PV’s Kylee Owens continues to dominate

Lady Panthers freshman outside hitter Kylee Owens has earned her second SWAC Offensive Player of the Week recognition after a dominant run during the UT-Arlington Invitational. The 5-foot-9 standout, had a career-best 28 kills while adding 17 digs in a five-set win over Lamar. For the week, Owens had 70 kills, 53 digs, four assisted blocks and two service aces.

TSU awarded NCAA academic success grant

Texas Southern’s athletic department received an NCAA Accelerating Academic Success Program Grant for the second straight year. TSU is one of the 13 Division I schools to receive the grant that is worth $82,000. “Once again, I would like to thank the NCAA for their support in ensuring the needs of our student-athletes are met academically,” said TSU athletic director Dr. Kevin Granger.

Toppers

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, a former standout at Channelview, completed 22 of 35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdown for a 123.5 passer rating during the undefeated Eagles’ 24-8 win over Washington.

Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre, a product of Stafford and Baylor, had two interceptions and came up with a big sack during the loss to the Chicago Bears.