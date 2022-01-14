Houston Texans head coach David Culley questions a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Texans interview Brian Flores

The Texans announced late Friday night they have interviewed ex-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores for the head coaching vacancy. Flores has also interviewed the Bears job. The Texans fired David Culley on Thursday. Flores, who has connections to Texans general manager Nick Caserio, was fired on Monday.

Texas Southern volleyball coach steps down

Texas Southern volleyball coach Gabrielle Floyd has resigned after two seasons, the school announced. Floyd, a former player at TSU, led the Lady Tigers last spring and also this past fall. TSU says it will immediately begin a search for Floyd’s replacement.

Clyde Drexler dunks the ball during NCAA play between Houston and Louisville in Albuquerque, N.M., April 3, 1983. (AP Photo)

UH selects all-time starting lineup

The University of Houston men’s basketball team celebrated the 75th year of Cougars athletics by naming its all-time starting five lineup. The unit includes point guard Rob Williams, shooting guard Otis Birdsong, wing Clyde Drexler, power forward Elvin Hayes and center Hakeem Olajuwon.

Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin watches a play in the first half of an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Kevin Sumlin to coach Houston Gamblers

Former UH and Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin is one of four coaches who have been hired by the USFL. Sumlin will coach the Houston Gamblers. This version of the USFL will have eight teams and will play a 10-game season beginning April 16.

Christian Wood

Could Rockets trade Christian Wood?

It seems that every week, there is a different trade scenario that sends Rockets top player Christian Wood to another team. The latest rumors have Wood headed to either the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns or Portland Trail Blazers. Speculation ramped after Wood was suspended for a game after refusing to go back into a game on January 1 against the Denver Nuggets. Wood is averaging 17.1 points, 10 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season.