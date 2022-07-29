TSU makes change in golf programs leadership

Texas Southern University head men’s and women’s golf coach Dr. Gary Grandison will not return for the upcoming season, TSU Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Kevin Granger announced. Grandison spent three seasons at TSU, including the past two as the head coach for both programs. Both teams won the 2022 SWAC Championship while the men’s program participated in a NCAA Regional.

PVAMU hires Mike Rice to lead golf teams

Prairie View A&M University announced that it has hired former Florida A&M men’s and women’s golf coach Mike Rice to take over its programs. Rice led the Rattlers to the MEAC championship and a berth in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, which were firsts for FAMU. Rice also made history when the 2021 team earned the No. 1 ranking in the first-ever PGA Minority Collegiate rankings sanctioned by the PGA of America.

Texans training camp dates open to public

The Texans will have eight training camp practices that are free and open to the public. The dates are July 29, July 30, Aug. 2, Aug. 3, Aug. 5, Aug. 6. Aug. 9 and Aug. 10. The team began allowing fans to register for the free practice tickets on July 8, but there still may be some availability. Keep in mind that all of the general admission seats are not guaranteed and are based on availability that day. All practices begin at 8 a.m. so get there early. For more information or to register for training camp tickets go to: https://www.houstontexans.com/tickets/training-camp.