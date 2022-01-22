Houston Sports Awards has a new date. The Houston Sports Authority has decided to postpone the 2022 Houston Sports Awards from Feb. 3 until April 20 due to the spread of COVID-19. The Houston Sports Awards honors Houston’s top athletes, past and present.

TSU men and women games to be showcased on NBA TVThe Texas Southern men’s and women’s basketball games will show on NBA-TV live on back-to-back weekends Feb. 5 and Feb. 12 in honor of Black History Month. The Tigers play Florida A&M on Feb. 5 and then Grambling State on Feb. 12. (women at 1 p.m. and men at 3:30 p.m. all games).

Alisa Knight TSU Women’s Basketball Player

Lady Tigers fighting through adversity

It’s been a difficult couple of weeks for the TSU women’s basketball program, being forced to play with the SWAC minimum of seven players due to COVID-19 protocols and without head coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, who has been out with an illness. But that hasn’t stopped the Lady Tigers. They put together back-to-back wins against Mississippi Valley State (100-66) and Alcorn State (63-60) prior to Monday’s 92-68 loss at Jackson State. In the Mississippi Valley State win, five players played 33 minutes or more with Alisa Knight leading the way with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocked shots in 39 minutes. Shalexxus Aaron contributed 25 points and 10 rebounds in 37 minutes and Ataiya Bridges came through with 22 points and 10 assists in 33 minutes.

Time changes for TSU games

Texas Southern has announced time changes for its men’s and women’s basketball games against Alabama A&M on Saturday at H&PE Arena. The women’s game will tipoff at 4 pm and men at 6 pm.