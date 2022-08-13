First-year Texans coach Lovie Smith is anxious to see what his team looks like in-game action. He will get that chance when the Texans host the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium on Aug. 13. “Any time they keep score, you want to win, but that’s not the total focus,” Smith said. “Live tackling the quarterbacks, running backs, cut blocking, all of that. So, what I want to see in the game is how guys finish and it’s more about the individual play before we collectively put the team together. So that’s what I can’t wait to see. We are going to try to give as many guys an opportunity to play as possible. If we win at the end of the day, that’s fine, but it’s something bigger we are trying to get accomplished.”

Ex. New Jersey AG picked to preside over appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension

After appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has handpicked former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to preside over the appeal hearing against the former Texans’ quarterback. Harvey was the first African American AG in New Jersey.

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game agains the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Stephen Silas attends Texans practice

A recent Texans practice had a special guest in attendance. Rockets coach Stephen Silas was invited by Texans head coach Lovie Smith. It was the first time the two had a chance to meet. The two with Astros manager Dusty Baker, of course, are part of a rare trifecta of African American head coaches in the same sports market. “It doesn’t happen very often,” Smith said. “In fact, we were just talking about that earlier. We’ve got to get together and get a picture. The city of Houston, it’s diverse. It is. Everything should show that. A lot of times it’s not about the lip service you give, there’s a visual with what we’re doing.”