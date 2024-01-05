University of Texas women’s basketball point guard Rori Harmon has suffered a torn ACL injury and will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Harmon, a product of Cypress Creek High School, suffered the injury during practice on Dec. 27. The reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year had developed into one of the best players in the nation this season while averaging 14.1 points, 7.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds before the season-ending injury. “I’m heartbroken that I won’t be able to play with my teammates this season, but I’m going to support them and be the best teammate I can be,” Harmon said in a released statement. “We have big goals for this season and those are not going to change.”

Will Anderson Jr. sets Texans’ rookie sacks record

Texans edge rusher Will Anderson, Jr. set the rookie franchise record for sacks with seven on the season. Anderson, the No.3 overall pick out of Alabama in last spring’s NFL draft, reached the record in his first game back from injury during the 26-3 win over Tennessee. Anderson missed three straight weeks of action after suffering the injury.

Willie Simmons leaves FAMU for Duke

Willie Simmons, fresh off of leading Florida A&M to the Black College Football National Championship and the SWAC title, has decided to leave Rattlers to become the running backs coach at Duke. Simmons, who is a former head coach at Prairie View, received a significant raise to become a position coach at the Power 5 school. FAMU, meanwhile, could turn to former Alcorn State head coach Fred McNair, who has been in play to become Texas Southern’s next head coach.

C.J. Stroud comes back strong

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud completed 24 of 32 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown in his first action since missing three weeks while suffering from concussion symptoms.

Jalen Green lifts Rockets to victory

Rockets guard Jalen Green had 22 points, five rebounds, and one assist during the 136-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons.